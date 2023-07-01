The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of this year’s scholarships. They include seven students in western Nebraska.
Each year the foundation awards up to $22,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors. The scholarships are based on outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement.
Scholarship recipients in western Nebraska:
- Lincoln County: Sierra Cain.
- Keith County: Caleb Most and Thomas Perrin.
- Dawson County: Abigail Owens, Gregory Treffer and Spencer Walahoski.
- Garden County: Kyle Rote.