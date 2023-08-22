The McCook Community College Theater department will host auditions for “Dracula’s Ship” Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.

“Dracula’s Ship” is a new play written by Mark Hardiman, theater instructor at MCC. Inspired by Bram Stoker’s original text, it is the story of a crew that discovers vampires aboard their ship and the crew’s subsequent struggle to survive.

The play will include characters from Bram Stoker's original story, as well as new ones.

Auditions will be from 6-8 p.m. each night in the Weeth Theater in Tipton Hall. This includes movement exercises and reading from selected texts.

The production will be Oct. 28-29. Rehearsals will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

There are roles for young men and women. Those interested in backstage duties, stage management or assisting should attend auditions for a brief discussion with the director.

“We are also interested in musicians or actor/musicians,” Hardiman said.

Questions about the play or about scheduling an alternate time to audition can be directed to Hardiman at hardimanm@mpcc.edu or 308-345-8173.