The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 7, which includes Nebraska, is observing the annual Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 17-23.

The week is dedicated to educating parents and caregivers about the importance of correctly choosing, installing and using car seats, booster seats and seatbelts when transporting children in vehicles, NHTSA said in a press release.

NHTSA encourages the public to double-check car seats, ensuring they are the proper seat and size for the child and that the seat is installed correctly. These factors are important in the event of a crash.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and the latest research from the NHTSA shows that nearly half (46%) of car seats are misused. There is a deadly misconception that a certain type of vehicle may offer greater protection for your child. Children are safest when correctly secured in the right car seat or booster seat, regardless of the vehicle type.

The NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by the seat model. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be placed in a booster seat until tall enough to fit in a seat belt properly. If your child is ready to use a seat belt, ensure the seat belt fits correctly.

For more information on child car seat safety, go to nhtsa.gov/therightseat.