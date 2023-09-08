Ruby Coleman is a professional genealogist, lecturer and writer with ancestral roots in North Platte and other areas of Nebraska.

Having lived in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, she has a special interest in writing books pertaining to those areas.

She's perhaps best known for writing "The Wild Years 1868-1951: North Platte and Lincoln County Nebraska" and "North Platte Wheels and Rails."

Coleman will be signing her new book, "Leon Pallardy and His Colleagues: Traders, Scouts, Interpreters," from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Fireside Room of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. in North Platte, according to a press release.

Leon Pallardy was a French trader, scout and interpreter who began his early career following the Missouri River. He was among many other French traders as they progressed further west into the territory roamed by Plains Indians. They were all part of the American emigrant experience.

His story is told in conjunction with that of other trappers and traders, along with the various native tribes and the opposing forces of the U.S. Army.

During the turbulent times following the Civil War, Pallardy was at Fort McPherson, first known as Fort Cottonwood.

Perhaps with the thought of settling down to a normal life, he married in North Platte, and a few days later left on an expedition as an interpreter. His life was spent in that capacity with infrequent visits to see his lonely wife.

Finally, in 1878 his wife, who realized he was not going to give her a home and family, remarried. Pallardy was at Fort Laramie as an interpreter for the Treaty of 1868.

He accompanied many delegations of natives to visit the "Great Father" in Washington, D.C. Somewhere in his expeditions he met an Oglala Sioux woman named Alice. They lived on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwest South Dakota.

Like a dry wind on the prairie, he left this world for the Spirit World, and even though he can be placed on a timeline of historical events, his death remains unknown. It was rumored that he died before 1893 in a fight at Chadron.

In the past, there has been little written or told about Pallardy who in life was caught somewhere between the Plains Indians and the U.S. government.

His life is told through the people and events that he knew and yet remains his own story.

"Leon Pallardy and His Colleagues" is available at A to Z book, Fort Cody Trading Post and online at amazon.com.