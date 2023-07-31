5% acidity is the gold standard for canning

Most white and cider vinegars used for making pickles and salsa are 5% acidity, but not all. An acidity level below 5% is not recommended as it is not adequate to control microbial growth and may result in spoilage.

The two most common vinegars are apple cider vinegar and distilled white vinegar.

Cider vinegar is derived from apples and is light golden in color with a tart fruit flavor. It has a milder flavor than distilled white vinegar. Because of its color, it may darken light colored fruits and vegetables.

Distilled white vinegar is a clear, colorless liquid derived from grain alcohol that has a sharp, pungent flavor. White vinegar is preferred when a light color is desired for making fruit or cauliflower pickles. It does not compete with the distinctive flavors of herbs and spices in brine. Because it is clear, it does not change the color of light colored fruits and vegetables.

If your research-tested recipe does not specify a particular type of vinegar, you may safely use either white or cider vinegar if it is labeled as 5% acidity.

Specialty vinegars include red or white wine vinegar, malt vinegar, balsamic and other flavored vinegars. Use these only when specified in a research-tested recipe.

The standard vinegar used in home canning must have 5% acidity, and when pickling it’s important to use a vinegar with 5% acidity. Anything less than 5% is not safe to use, as it may not be strong enough to ensure the safety of canned products. It’s recommended that you always check the vinegar label for its acidity level.

If you have used vinegar with lower acidity (less than 5%) in your canned food products and you followed a research-tested recipe, the National Center for Home Food Preservation recommend considering the following:

If your canned food has been preserved for less than 24 hours using 4% vinegar, it is advisable to store the jars in the refrigerator to maintain the safety and quality of the product.

If your canned food has been preserved for more than 24 hours using 4% vinegar, it is advised to discard the product.

Here are some other canning tips:

Do not dilute the vinegar with water unless it specifically says so in a research-tested recipe.

Do not reuse leftover pickle juice in which vegetables or fruit have been cooked before being packed into jars. It is safe to use leftover pickle brine that has not contained any food product.

Do not use homemade vinegar when pickling. The acidity of homemade vinegar is not consistent.

Some balsamic or sherry vinegars are 6%-7% acidity. Stay in the range of 5%-7% acidity for home food preservation.

Do not use cleaning vinegars or horticultural vinegars. These are extremely high in acid (11%-30%), one is 75% acidity. These are not intended for food preservation.

Remember that ensuring the safety of your home-canned products is of utmost importance. Following tested and approved recipes, including the use of recommended vinegar acidity, is crucial for maintaining the safety and integrity of the preserved foods.