LINCOLN — The renowned Czech Armed Forces Central Band is set to captivate audiences with a free performance at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The event is in the Student Union Ballroom (second floor) on the city campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln, offering a unique opportunity for the local community to experience world-class music from the heart of Europe.

This event is in partnership with the Nebraska National Guard and the Czech Republic celebrating 30 years of partnership. No tickets are required.

The event will feature a diverse program that showcases the band's versatility. Audiences can expect to be delighted by a blend of classical masterpieces, contemporary compositions and traditional Czech melodies. This event is a preview of some of the activities being featured in the Lincoln Airshow later in the week.

This concert is a gift to the people of Nebraska from the Czech Republic, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening international ties through the universal language of music.

"We are thrilled to bring the Czech Armed Forces Central Band to the University of Nebraska for this exceptional musical experience," said Bill Stephan, executive director and chief artistic officer for the Lied Center. “This concert represents the cultural bridge between our two nations, highlighting the power of music to transcend boundaries and foster understanding. It is an honor to present this gifted ensemble to the community."

The event is open to the public, and admission is free.

For more information about the event, go to liedcenter.org