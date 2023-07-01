The University of Nebraska’s East Campus in Lincoln was the site of the 2023 4-H Premier Animal Science Event. 4-H’ers from across the state gathered to compete in eight livestock events.

Seventeen Dawson County 4-H’ers participated and brought home two team championships, qualifying for the National 4-H Contest and a host of individual awards.

Meats Judging

Individually, Dawson County had three of its own 4-H’ers place in the top five for the meats judging event. In the senior division, Preston Beattie of Sumner was fifth place, Bart Beattie of Sumner was placed fourth and Parker Walahoski of Overton was the senior individual champion.

The senior team took champion honors in the meats judging competition, earning them a trip to the national contest. The champion senior team consisted of Bart Beattie, Parker Walahoski, Preston Beattie and Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington. Greta Rickertsen of Lexington also competed in the senior division.

In the intermediate division, gold individual medalist was Paige Walahoski of Overton, and third place was Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington. Dawson County’s second team placed third overall. The team consisted of Paige Walahoski, Bristol McConville of Lexington and Lorelai Rickertsen.

The meats judging contest consists of retail meat cut identification, judging classes and a test of food safety knowledge. The Dawson County 4-H Meats team coach is Curt Rickertsen of Lexington.

Skillathon

Dawson County’s senior team was the champion for this year’s Skillathon Contest. The team consisted of Parker Walahoski of Overton, Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington and Spencer Walahoski of Overton.

They were the top team in every category which included feeds, evaluation and marketing, quality assurance, breeds and equipment, meats and breeding animal evaluation. They will be representing Dawson County at the National 4-H Contest this year.

The coaches of the team were Taryn Vonderschmidt of Farnam and Kaylee Springer of Cozad.

Quiz Bowl

Senior Dawson County Quiz Bowl team consisted of Carson Reiman of Cozad, Samual Winter of Cozad, Greta Rickertsen of Lexington and Abby Negley of Gothenburg. Dawson County also had two intermediate quiz bowl teams.

Team 1 placed second and consisted of Bristol McConville of Lexington, Paige Walahoski of Overton, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad and Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad.

Team 2 consisted of Kadie Anderson of Gothenburg, Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington and Cassidy Reiman of Cozad. The coach of both the senior and intermediate Quiz Bowl teams was Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.

Livestock Judging

The Dawson County senior livestock judging participants were Abby Negley of Gothenburg and Samual Winter of Cozad.

Team members on the intermediate livestock judging team were Paige Walahoski of Overton, Bristol McConville of Lexington and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad. The Dawson County intermediate team was second in the sheep and goats category.

Individually, Paige Walahoski placed third and Bristol McConville was eighth in sheep and goats. Paige Walahoski also earned eighth place in intermediate individual reasons. The coach of both the senior and intermediate livestock judging teams was Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.