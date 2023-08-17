CURTIS — Two agriculture students were honored in May as the recipients of the Chandra Castle Memorial Scholarship for the upcoming academic year at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Donald Rohr of rural Gosper County and a Cambridge High School graduate, and Tailyn Thompson of Genoa, Colorado, and a graduate of Limon High School, each received the Chandra Castle Memorial Scholarship for $1,000. Both students are poised to begin their sophomore year at NCTA.

This award is a testament to their dedication, much like Castle, to the field of agriculture and their pursuit of higher education. At the awards ceremony in May, Kevin Martin, student advisor, shared, "The selection for this scholarship is not typical, as we choose to honor those who are like Chandie; they are hard workers, know what they want and they're just super kids."

The scholarship's legacy is rooted in the memory of Chandra Castle, a student who tragically died in a car accident in January 2008. Castle had completed the requirements for an associate degree in agribusiness and was on the cusp of earning her second degree in production agriculture. Her family, based in Olathe, Colorado, has continued to honor her passion for agriculture and NCTA by annually supporting students pursuing similar dreams through these scholarships.

"The loss of Chandra was devastating to all of us," Martin said in her honor, "she was perfect for NCTA. She was everything that this place embodies. She worked really, really hard, she had to work hard, the culture fit her, everything fit her."

Her namesake, Chandie's Castle Deli, and a Colorado Blue Spruce planted in her honor are lasting reminders of the legacy of her time here as a student.

Thompson's agricultural journey was nurtured on the family farm in Colorado. Her love of the process of crop production led her to study agronomy and compete on the crops judging team.

Rohr is majoring in animal science with a focus on feedlot management. NCTA is a familiar place to him, growing up just 30 minutes east in Gosper County. Donald has excelled in FFA and 4H, showing and judging cattle.

Rohr and Thompson embody Chandie Castle's qualities: hard work, determination, kindness and a sincere enthusiasm for agricultural studies.

For more information about NCTA's programs and scholarship opportunities, go to ncta.unl.edu or contact 1-800-3CURTIS (1-800-328-7847).