Emergency loans are available to producers in counties across Nebraska as a result of drought. The loans are from the USDA Farm Service Agency.
“Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts," reads a press release from the FSA. “FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.”
Application deadlines vary from Nov. 17 to Feb. 26, 2024.
For more information go online to bit.ly/drought_loans or consult your local USDA FSA Service Center.