The Edgerton Explorit Center will be at Wilson Public Library at 1:30 p.m. July 6. They will be putting a unique spin on this year’s Summer Library Program, "All Together Now — Kindness, Friendship, & Unity" with their raptorology Program. Edgerton will bring a bald eagle, screech owl, American kestrel and a Swainson’s hawk. This will be an informative session on the fun and fascinating facts about the raptors, their natural habitats and habits.
This program is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. The Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad.