The Edgerton Explorit Center will be at Wilson Public Library at 1:30 p.m. July 6. They will be putting a unique spin on this year’s Summer Library Program, "All Together Now — Kindness, Friendship, & Unity" with their raptorology Program. Edgerton will bring a bald eagle, screech owl, American kestrel and a Swainson’s hawk. This will be an informative session on the fun and fascinating facts about the raptors, their natural habitats and habits.