On Friday, cars in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts peeled out their tires, making thick clouds of smoke.

As part of the Platte River Cruise series, the annual burnout competition determines who can make the most impressive display of destroying the rubber on their tires. It involves a lot more than one may think, according to Bob Bixler Jr.

Featured in the Telegraph in the past, Bixler wasn’t participating his year. He said the last time he entered his “Purple Turtle” in one of these things, he lost thousands of dollars from blowing out his rear differential and spider gears.

Another man in a rusty old Ford pulled up in the staging area. It was covered in ground up rubber from other tires chewed up by the pavement. He went off and burned out his tires. All of a sudden, a loud bang, combined with flying rubber and a cloud of smoke ended his run. His engine cut out.

“He has no more in that tire, spitting antifreeze so he blew his radiator, so he’s gotta go home and fix it,” Bixler said. “He did a good job. But he’ll want to stop doing it for free.”

According to Bixler, the one willing to sacrifice the most in parts is the one who should win.

On Saturday, the Platte River Cruise Night held the loudest sound system contest. One sound system that could be heard from the other end of the downtown corridor was a hearse belonging to Scott Swanson.

He said his system was so loud it broke the seal on his windshield.

“(It) spiderwebbed the rest of the windshield … it would spit glass out on to the hood when we were playing,” he said. “It was fun at the time until the only place I could find a windshield was in Florida.”

The system takes 15 batteries to power. Paradoxically, the car has over 200 pounds of soundproofing to minimize movement. That way all the sound travels through the air and none of the vibrations are absorbed by the metal.