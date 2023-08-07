UNL’s Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is joining forces with innovative farmers, Nebraska Natural Resource Districts and Sentinel Fertigation to host Sunset Seminars across Nebraska, according to a press release.

Seminars are being hosted by growers working with the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network who have trialed Sentinel Fertigation’s N-Time software this growing season and have experienced its impact on their farm.

N-Time is Sentinel’s flagship software system that analyzes field imagery to detect early signs of crop nitrogen stress and provide growers with timely fertilizer application recommendations.

N-Time was developed through research and proven through trials. The data collected from those on-farm pil ots will be presented during the seminars by representatives from UNL, providing growers with data quantifying N-Time’s impacts on nitrogen use efficiency while maintaining or improving yield.

In addition to UNL’s presentation, the Sentinel Team will demonstrate exactly how N-Time functions and how it can be implemented with advanced fertigation systems.

After the demo, host growers will have the opportunity to talk about their experiences and answer questions about using image-based fertigation technology.

Seminars will be hosted across the state, but local sites include Stapleton on Wednesday, Lexington on Thursday and Gibbon on Aug. 15.

Seminars begin at 7 p.m. and should conclude around 8:30 p.m. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. A full schedule can be found at sentinelfertigation.com/sunset-seminars.

Those interested in attending a Sunset Seminar can learn more and register online at sentinelfertigation.com. Questions can be directed to Sentinel Fertigation 531-893-1559.