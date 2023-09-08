First Interstate Bank is hosting its sixth annual volunteer day on Wednesday. All First Interstate branches and offices will close at noon that day, allowing more than 3,900 employees paid time to volunteer in more than 400 service projects within their communities, according to a press release.

“This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work,” said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today.”

The overarching focus for this year’s volunteer day is combating poverty, hunger and homelessness. However, employees are encouraged to select service projects that cater to the specific needs of their local communities.

“Investing in our communities, whether it be through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank. But beyond offering a unique set of products and services, we take pride in being a trusted community partner and neighbor.” Riley said.

Go to firstinterstatebank.com/company/commitment/volunteer-info.php to see where employees are volunteering. The site includes project descriptions, event locations and contacts for each event.

Although First Interstate branch offices will be closed starting at noon local time, the bank’s Client Contact Center will be fully staffed and available to assist clients from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Clients can also use ATMs, online banking or the mobile banking app for immediate banking needs.

Regular branch and service hours will resume on Thursday.