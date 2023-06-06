LINCOLN — Five North Platte High School students, Aurora Atchison, Adriana Black, Evelyn Kittle and Asher Strecker, were among 175 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 28th Annual Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band.

The band performed an impromptu concert in the Student Union on Saturday due to the lightning delay of the Shrine Bowl game in Kearney.

The band members devoted four days of practice starting May 30, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave their first public performance with a free public concert at UNK’s Health and Sports Arena on Friday.

The Harmon Park Concert was moved to the arena due to the rain. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First avenues on Saturday morning and it also performed the pregame National Anthem for the 65th Annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The band members were hosted by the Nebraska Masonic Foundation and the Grand Lodge of Nebraska under the direction of Camp Director Eric BenSalah. The band was directed by Brad Weber, retired director from Wayne High School and current instructor of percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, band director at Aurora High School; and Dr. Dave Bohnert, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State College.

Scholarships for these students were provided by Albert Pike Lodge No. 333, Springfield Lodge No. 112, McCook Lodge No. 135, and Mark Beneda. The scholarship covered their individual cost of the camp (lodging, meals, rehearsal spaces, etc.)

“A lot was demanded of the students this week,” BenSalah said. “As expected, they rose to the challenge. Practicing upwards of 7-8 hours a day, on their feet, these kids showed that they were among some of the best in the state. It is an honor to see all their hard work come together in their performances this week, especially with all the changes they endured.”

The members also enjoyed evening activities consisting of a game night under the stadium lights, a DJ'd dance and bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center.

“The Masonic All-Star Marching Band is such an integral part of the Shrine Bowl,” said John Millington, Grand Master of Nebraska Masons. “The memories of new friends and performing together on various occasions is a lasting memory, but most important is the support they provide for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.

“Masonic lodges across Nebraska support local youth and community projects, humanitarian efforts including a child identification program, academic scholarships, and efforts to support our military,” Millington said. “At the statewide level, the Grand Lodge helps to maintain two homes: The Nebraska Masonic Home at Plattsmouth for Masons and their female relatives, and the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont. The combined philanthropic efforts of Masonic-related organizations amount to more than $2 million a day.”