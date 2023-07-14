In the parable of the unforgiving servant (Matthew 18:21-35), the Lord Jesus gives a rather dramatic image of heavenly mercy and the human tendency to be unforgiving.

In the face of an insurmountable debt, a servant begs for mercy from his master, who cancels the entire debt. Strict justice would require punishment for non-payment of the debt, but the master does what is not required: to forgive.

Only a short time later, however, the same servant holds another servant to strict justice and has him thrown into prison. The master then “unforgives” the original servant, who must then pay back the entire debt.

The scariest image is how the Lord Jesus finished this passage: That is how my heavenly Father will treat each of you unless you forgive your brother from your heart. — Matthew 18:35

To understand this passage we must look at Scripture in context. The beginning of this chapter begins with this question: “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” — Matthew 18:1.

Jesus’ reply is that one must be humble like a little child even to enter into the kingdom of God. This is the humility that Jesus shows in taking on our lowly human nature and even dying an undeserved death even though he is God, and the context for this forgiveness.

Without humility we won’t be able to enter God’s kingdom of forgiveness.

Elsewhere Jesus also says: Blessed are the pure of heart, for they shall see God. — Matthew 5:8.

Saint John also teaches us: But we know that when Christ appears, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is. — 1 John 3:2.

There is a connection to “seeing God” and having a pure heart of love like he does. When we humans have hearts filled not with mercy but with judgement, we not only condemn others but we will be unable to see the forgiveness of God.

Thus, if you and I do not forgive from the heart then we will not experience the forgiveness we pray for in the Matthew’s version of the Our Father: And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. — Matthew 6:12.

Do you struggle to forgive from your heart? This should not be surprising. Even the Lord Jesus struggled while hanging on the cross and had to ask his Father to do the forgiving (Luke 23:34). So we should ask for help in our weakness.

We have wounded hearts and a wounded human nature that make us want to turn inward. But to stretch out our hands to the Father as Jesus did will gain us his help.

I encourage you; pray every single day. Then when you pray, make this two-step request to the Lord: 1) “Lord, remove all judgement from my heart,” and 2) “give me your heart of love for (insert the person’s name here).”

Continue with that prayer until you have received the gift, for ... how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him! — Matthew 7:11.