In August, I wrote about doing a “great” work using the story of Nehemiah. It focused upon the mission which God gives us as followers even if there are dangers and threats along the way.

The emphasis was upon Nehemiah’s faith and tenacity. But what his leadership? He didn’t build the wall alone, the mission of bringing security and dignity back to the people of God with the rebuilt wall took many people agreeing to work together.

This is the very definition of the church, all of Jesus’s followers, being united for the mission, the cause of Christ.

Paul referred to the church as a physical human body asserting that each part of the body is vital to the mission.

The parts that can be shown don’t need special care. But God has put together all the parts of the body. And he has given more honor to the parts that didn’t have any. In that way, the parts of the body will not take sides. All of them will take care of one another. If one part suffers, every part suffers with it. If one part is honored, every part shares in its joy. You are the body of Christ. Each one of you is a part of it. — 1 Corinthians 12:24-27 NLT

Just as Nehemiah could not do the “great work” without help, we cannot be the “Lone Ranger” Christian. I should comment that I understand this passage from Corinthians as referencing a local body or church, first in Corinth and the original readers, and now to us as we worship and serve God within our local churches.

There are places in the New Testament where “church” can be interpreted as all believers of all times in every place, but this passage is written to assist a local church who had disagreements with each other to begin to remember that all within the church are important to God and to the mission of the church.

Nehemiah knew about the teamwork needed to complete the mission, the “great” work.

These are some further observations when we examine the life Nehemiah and his mission of rebuilding the wall which help us understand the teamwork of the church.

First, the mission is not ours, it is God’s, and He calls us to do the “work.” Something in the call brings us to tears and drives us to pray. When Nehemiah heard about the condition of the walls of the city of God, it broke his heart and he began to pray. God calls us do the “great work” of the body of the Christ.

I know that we can all recall clear and tragic examples of people who have attached the name of God to their own selfish projects, but I am thinking in light of the Great Commission which Jesus gave us of making, baptizing and teaching new disciples (Matthew 28:18-20).

This reminds us that our “work” is not about us, in fact, we cannot actually do the “work” without the empowering of the Holy Spirit living in and through us.

Second, the “work” is not about us. We may not know anything about how to do the “work” which God gives us to do. That again is the beauty of the body of Christ working together, we do not need to have all the answers because we work together, each with different backgrounds, experiences and opinions.

The mission of Jesus is bigger than us as individuals. Rebuilding the wall was a huge project and so is any mission that God entrusts to us. We need the team of the church.

Third, a mission from God is not easy. It will take longer than a day, but remember the choices of each day matter in whether we can finish the “work.” Every day we have to choose to take the steps, together with the team.

Paul reminded us that God honors those who may not seem visible during the work and all will share the joy. We may need to take lots of small steps that may not seem to lead anywhere.

Each stone the Nehemiah’s team moved didn’t seem significant, but each stone needed to be moved. The “work” of God matters enough that we can’t accomplish it quickly enough, and it’s big enough that we can’t accomplish it quickly enough. When we work together with other followers, every day working on a great “work” excites us, drains us and blesses us.

For God is working in you, giving you the desire and the power to do what pleases him. — Philippians 2:13 NLT