Today, I want to consider living by God’s word. There is great value in doing what God says in His word.

God gave us His word, the Bible, to help us know how to live. Practicing God’s word brings us rewards that God wants us to provide.

To illustrate, I work at a supermarket as a bi-vocational-pastor. To get paid, I have to go to work. When we consider spiritual benefits that we want in life, such as joy and peace, we must do what God says in the Bible.

Living by God’s word means we will do three things: 1) Listen to God, 2) believe God and 3) obey God.

First, let’s consider listening to God. There recently was a cartoon floating around Facebook. In the first frame, someone is praying, “Please, Speak to me, Lord!” A large hand appears through the clouds with a Bible in the next frame. The point is that God speaks to us through His word, the Bible.

As we read the Bible, God communicates to us. Our part is listening to what He wants to tell us as we read.

God also speaks to us when we hear the Bible taught or read when we attend church or through a devotional we read or listen to on a podcast or other internet resource.

In Luke 5, we read how four fishermen caught a tremendous amount of fish and became followers of Jesus.

After teaching the people from Simon’s boat, he told Simon to "Put out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch." — Luke 5:4, English Standard Version.

Simon (Peter) said to the Lord they had worked fishing all night and caught nothing. It was like Peter told Jesus that it would not do any good.

That leads to my second point: believing God. Peter heard what Jesus asked him to do. Now, would he do it?

Peter had a choice: to do what Jesus asked or not do it, thinking it would not do any good.

Peter’s response is a classic: “But at your word, I will let down the nets.”

Peter respected Jesus’ command and demonstrated that He believed by doing what Jesus asked. Believing God and obeying God go hand in hand.

Obeying will follow believing. Believing is faith. And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him. — Hebrews 11:6, New International Version.

Peter’s listening to Jesus, believing Jesus and obeying Jesus brought him a great reward. This time, when they let down the nets, they enclosed a large number of fish, and their nets were breaking. — Luke 5:6b, ESV.

Peter and Andrew had to call James and John over to help them, and they filled both boats with fish. And Jesus said to Simon, “Do not be afraid; from now on you will be catching men.” — Luke 5:10b, ESV.

When they all returned to land, those four fishermen left their things and entered a lifestyle change. They followed Jesus as his disciples.

Jim Elliot, an American missionary who gave his life killed by the Aucas, said, “He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.” The kingdom of God is worthy of our commitment, and the Lord will give great eternal reward to those who seek it.