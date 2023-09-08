The North Platte Community College softball team pocketed over $2,100 from its glow ball golf tournament Saturday.
A total of 23 teams attended the fundraiser at the Oregon Trail Golf Course south of Sutherland. Proceeds were split with Sutherland athletics.
Activities included a dinner, silent auction, costume contests and the tournament. The costume winners were:
- Best Dressed Team: Lane Swedberg and Amy Sabatka.
- Best Decorated Cart: Brandi Janecek and Logan Ceballos.
The tournament winners were: Hallei and Molly Morales and Scott and Josh Furrow.