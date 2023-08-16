Pluto TV, a free streaming television service, will be sponsoring a free movie weekend Friday through Sunday at Gothenburg’s Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., with screenings of "Barbie" including complimentary popcorn and Pluto TV merchandise.
To purchase tickets, go to the theater’s box office to reserve your voucher. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.
For more info, go to gothenburgsun.com.
"Barbie" free weekend showtimes:
- Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, 3 p.m.