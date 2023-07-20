Three local organizations received $10,000 each from the North Platte Grape & Sizzle fundraising group on Thursday.
Gift of Hope, the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and Royal Family Kids Camp for foster children were presented the funds at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation office.
Jane Wilkinson, president of Grape & Sizzle, along with several board members presented the checks. Wilkinson said Grape & Sizzle also presented a check for $1,000 to the Cattlewomen’s Association and a $500 check to scholarship recipient Ashlyn Robinson.
Grape & Sizzle's annual event took place June 3 at Venue 304.