The haunted corn maze will make a return to North Platte Community College next month.

The attraction, which serves as a fundraiser for the NPCC softball team, will be open from 8-11 p.m. on Oct. 7, 14, 20-21, 27-28 and 31.

The theme is, “Children of the Corn.”

“The team is excited and looking forward to haunting the corn maze for the community to come out and enjoy,” said NPCC Knights softball head coach Janelle Higgins.

It’s the second year for the maze, which is on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, in the cornfield just west of the McDonald-Belton Building.

It takes about 20-30 minutes, on average, to walk through. The maze covers the entire 4.5 acres, so guests are advised to wear good walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

“Our corn has grown tall and is looking very good this year,” Higgins said. “The rain all summer definitely helped us out. We plan to cut out the maze at the end of September and then again after the second weekend in October. That way, the public can come out on the early weekends, and again at the end of the month, and it’ll be a different maze. We did that last year as well and saw a good number of people coming out multiple times.”

Admission is $10 for adults and children 9 and older. Children 8 and younger will be admitted free, but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The softball team will also have glow items available for purchase. Only cash will be accepted.

Proceeds will be used to offset the NPCC softball team’s travel and equipment costs.