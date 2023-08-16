The third annual Hope’s North Platte Connect International Bazaar Multicultural Festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, in North Platte.

The International Bazaar is a festival the celebrates the diverse mix of people that makes North Platte and Lincoln County such a unique place to live.

The festival made its debut in 2018 at the Prairie Arts Center, welcoming nearly 800 attendees, filling the venue to capacity.

With that level of success, North Platte Connect, the original organizers of the festival, moved the 2019 event to the Platte River Mall (now District 177) and welcomed approximately 2,500 people.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, future bazaars had to be put on hold.

That is, until 2023.

North Platte Connect has partnered up with Hope Esperanza, and together they’re planning to transform the D&N Event Center into a hub of cultural celebration, diversity and community engagement with an expected attendance of 4,000 to 5,000.

Hope Esperanza is a nonprofit organization that partners with various local agencies to address the needs of the multicultural community.

The new partnership, which was made in April, has allowed the International Bazaar to make the transition into nonprofit organization status. This free event promises authentic cuisine, exhibits and a kid’s corner to entertain attendees of all ages.

According to event organizer Yoko Lawing, you can expect to see Argentina, Brazil, China, Japan, Jamaica, India, Philippines, Nigeria, Pakistan, Guatemala, Mexico, South Africa and the Republic of Serbia.

Lawing said she has also had interest from people wishing to represent Puerto Rico, Bulgaria, Montenegro, England, Slovakia, Canada and more.

The diverse array of representatives will have cultural displays to demonstrate the unique variety of their backgrounds.

The festival will feature a live performance of an African drumming display, accompanied by a vocal ensemble from Omaha.

There will also be an Indian dance troupe that specializes in Bharatanatyam, a classical form of dance that originated in Tamil Nadu, the southern Indian state that shares a maritime border with Sri Lanka.

In addition, the event will feature the band Kusi Taki, an Andean musical group based out of Lincoln that utilizes traditional South American instruments and performs in both Spanish and Quechua (the language spoken by the indigenous people of the Peruvian Andes).

Jocelin Meesenburg, a 25-year practitioner of Bujinkan Budo Taijutsu — a traditional Japanese martial art formerly known as Ninjutsu — will also be making a demonstration that includes the use of swords and armor.

The festival promises to be an excellent opportunity for people to connect to the community and learn about local services, initiatives and programs that are working for its betterment.

The North Platte Fire and Police departments will be in attendance with a fire engine and an ambulance.

Various local and non-local nonprofit organizations will also be there, distributing information and building connections, including: The Daughters of the American Revolution, Keep Lincoln County and North Platte Beautiful, Rural Affairs, Great Plains Health, Bujinkan Seiritsu Dojo, Young Inspirations and Community Connections.

Families can bring their children to enjoy a special kid’s corner with arts and crafts, interactive games and educational activities to keep children engaged.

Children can also try their hands at origami, experience games from around the world and partake in Japanese choreography.

There will even be a treasure hunt the day of the event for children and their parents. Participants will receive prizes upon completion of the hunt.

For everyone’s safety and wellbeing, the event organizers request that parents and guardians of children 12 and younger supervise their children at all times.

To help facilitate communication, the event will have interpreters proficient in various languages available.

This event is free and open to all.

For more information and updates, go to hope4np.org, facebook.com/NParea or contact Yoko Lawing at 308-765-2649.