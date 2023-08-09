Hope Esperanza is hosting the third annual multicultural festival and International Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road in North Platte.

According to a press release, the organization will transform the event center into a hub of cultural celebration, diversity and community engagement with an expected attendance of 4,000 to 5,000. This free event promises authentic cuisine, exhibits and a kid’s corner to entertain attendees of all ages.

Country representatives from various corners of the world, all residing in the greater North Platte area, will showcase their cultural heritage through unique displays. Visitors will have the chance to learn about different traditions, customs and histories that have enriched the community.

Families can bring their children to enjoy a special kid’s corner with arts and crafts, interactive games and educational activities to keep children engaged.

This event is free and open to all.

For more information and updates, go to hope4np.org, facebook.com/NParea or contact Yoko Lawing at 308-765-2649.