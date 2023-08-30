The 2023 Husker Harvest Days is gearing up to create a buzz in the agriculture industry, showcasing new crop and cattle exhibits and products.

Scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 to 14 in Grand Island, this event offers an opportunity for farmers and ranchers to engage with the latest advancements the industry has to offer, according to a press release.

“Exhibitors are pulling out all the stops to bring the latest livestock and row crop technologies for their customers,” said Matt Jungmann, show director. “But that’s just the beginning — our lineup includes several demonstrations and paratroopers jumping out of Chinooks. I’m truly excited; this year’s event carries forward our tradition of excellence and a premier showcase of the Western Cornbelt.”

Husker Harvest Days exhibits, products and demonstrations:

Nebraska Army National Guard, 2-134th (ABN) INF BN.

Improved health screening.

Crop Skills Challenge — University of Nebraska.

AI – See and spray sprayers.

FarmNext Innovators.

UAVs.

EVs.

Autonomous Demonstrations.

New products from Case IH.

New product “along the path to autonomy” from Raven.

New product from Polaris.

New product from Kawasaki.

New product from New Holland.

To register for this year’s Husker Harvest Days, go to huskerharvestdays.com.