Bethel No. 4 Job’s Daughters attended the Building Our Future Leaders Grand Session from June 14 to 17 in Kearney.

Five members of the Bethel represented Bethel No. 4 in attendance competed in arts and crafts, centerpiece, ritual (speech), music and knowledge test, and Maci Roberts acted as Grand Representative to Oregon and Washington.

The session began with a tropical foam party as nearly 100 members gathered for the week’s events. During the formal opening ceremony on June 15, Mackenzie Dyas carried the Bethel flag during the flag ceremony and Roberts was recognized with the Dad Walt Miller Award for building membership.

The members, consisting of two 10 year olds and three 11 year olds, competed in speech competitions such as the Custodian’s team competition, Circle of Five team competition, and individual speeches in the first two days.

The team was also tested on their ritual knowledge, the ritual being their guide on how to conduct their own meetings.

The team placed as follows:

Online JDI knowledge course completion: Jaycee Bernu and Isabella Musil.

Knowledge Course at Grand: First place, Mackenzie Dyas; second place, Isabella Musil; third place, Jaycee Bernu.

Centerpiece: Second place.

Music (voice): First place, Jaycee Bernu.

Music (instrument): First place, Mackenzie Dyas; third place, Isabella Musil.

Individual speech:

Chaplain: Third place, Mackenzie Dyas.

First messenger: Second place, Maddisun Dyas.

Third messenger: Second place, Maci Roberts.

Bethel of the Year is the top recognition a Bethel may receive. Bethel No. 4 received the award in 2022. In 2023, Bethel No. 4 received third place in this award. The Bethel is active and was recognized in the following: No. 1 in recruiting, No. 2 in meetings held, No. 3 in leadership, No. 1 in fraternal, No. 3 in heritage, No. 1 in spiritual and No. 2 for their digital scrapbook for the year.

In arts and crafts, the team took home a total of 14 awards for items from diamond art to photography.

Finally, the members were chosen to represent Nebraska to other states/jurisdiction of Job’s Daughters through correspondence for the 2023-24 grand year. All five members were chosen as follows: Brazil (north), Mackenzie Dyas; California Bay area, Maci Roberts; California (north), Isabella Musil; Illinois/Missouri, Jaycee Bernu; and Kansas/Oklahoma, Maddisun Dyas.

For more information about Job's Daughters, search for "JDI Bethel #4 North Platte" on Facebook.

To learn about upcoming events, email sawalters75@outlook.com.