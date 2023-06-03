Many, many years ago a dear friend gave me this beautiful tile with a gorgeous flower picture on it and the saying: “Let Us Go Out To The Gardens” and I have read this saying or said it almost every single day after she gave it to me.

It’s a very sweet reminder of her even though she is no longer near, except in my heart. Nostalgia can really make a demand on our hearts and brains in so many ways, but mostly in a good way.

Retaining memories — the good and the bad — will always be with us. No one can take that away until our minds get full and we cannot retain any more memories — and I pray that that part of my life is a few more days down the road. But, whatever He has in store for me, I will travel His road as He has been very good to me all of my life. A few rough spots, naturally, everyone has those — but then He steps in and helps us through it.

I am sure most of you have your gardens in by now. I just buy a few small potted plants to set in my planters — but then I do buy at least two hanging flowering plants to put out front.

However, I may keep them in the back this year as it will be a bit easier for me to water and take care of them. I am definitely finding out as the numbers of our ages seem to increase, my “get up and go” seems to hesitate or tells me to “hey, wait a minute, I don’t want to do that.” So I have to figure out a bit of a different plan before I proceed any further. But, flowers right out my back door and in the driveway will be pretty this year, I hope!

Maybe I will have some of my plants in their pots by next week and we can take a look outside. Boy, do I need to straighten things around out there. With winds lately, a few things got scattered but those are all picked up now! And I just need to get started hanging a few flowering plants around the back door where I can enjoy them every time I go outside.

I cannot write this column today without talking about my 5 gallon blue jug — one of my favorites and I am sure I have written about this one before also.

One thing I am so excited to write about today (being Wednesday this week) is the fact that I have my “What’s It Worth Classes” up and running again. They are still at Wild Bill’s in the “Birthday Room,” and I might say that we had a full crowd yesterday.

I am so excited each week to see what people are bringing in for us to enjoy looking at and for talking about to the whole class. The opinions from each and every one of my class members are an awesome help to me nowadays as my brain is getting slower and slower (or fuller and fuller) and not much room left.

Wish I could punch a few keys in my brain and put a few of my ideas away in a holding box like you can do on my computer.

Just another reminder to make sure you take time out of your week to check out the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in North Platte. It is overflowing with some of the most beautiful handmade items as well as upholstery work to bring back the beautiful style of a vintage chair.

The things they can do to revive the old and well-used and bring it back to another whole and new generation are tremendous. It is amazing what some people can do. I am always in awe and admiration for people who can take something ragged and torn and repair it to give it another lifetime of happiness and complete usefulness.

It’s so gorgeous to walk through the antique shop and see the many many things people have created — there are new cutesy items as well as tea towels with awesome little sayings on them that just make you smile when you read them. Imagine what they would do for you if they were hanging on your kitchen cupboard door so you can smile too!?

Then, the furniture that is being brought in this time of year is amazing. Some in original condition but spruced up a bit — and other pieces have been painted over and even cute decals await you as you walk through your “home” as they do here in the shop.

The talent that the dealers have in the antique mall is amazing. I have never been creative but I sure can love everyone else’s creativity. I will be taking in more items along each week to my booth also. I just have to get into motion and do it.

I will get there, but now with antique classes going strong again, it takes me a day or two to recover. Now I know why my Mom used to tell me “slow down girl, you are going to need that energy when you get older,” and boy, was she right. Thank you, Mom.

Antiques and collectibles are something that takes a bit of researching some days. On others, we might have seen along the way and know a little bit about them. But then an item we haven’t seen for awhile pops up in my antique class and it is so fun to get everyone’s opinion about them.

They are going pretty good and the people who bring their items in are the whole show — getting everyone’s opinion these days really does help me, also. I just love their enthusiasm and the way they jump in when Old Jude here needs help. So appreciate every single one of them.

I am busy getting a few things lined up for future columns and I hope you will enjoy them as much as I enjoy writing about them. I have been writing for quite a spell but so far God gives me a little nudge in the right direction to come up with a new/old item to write about each week.

I will hope to see you next week — same time and place, Sunday’s newspaper.

Please be sure to tell Rob and Corey that Judy Steele sent you. Then they know that I have been doing my job, too. Don’t forget, they have a booklet with all the other shops here in North Platte so be sure to ask for it — or it may be just laying out on the counter at the check out desk.

So please pass the word around about all the other fine shops as well as the Prairie Arts Center just across west of the street from the CR Rustics shop and so many other shops around this area.

A to Z Books also has a fantastic selection of antiques and collectibles along with her beautiful book store. You can get a list of all the shops in North Platte by just asking at the counter on your way out of each shop.

Please remember that we all work hard to keep our businesses going so our town will continue to flourish and now that summer is coming on, we all need to be ready to enjoy and direct customers through our town.

I am really proud of North Platte! We are doing pretty good in this beautiful farming and ranching area as well as so many other businesses nowadays. Have a great week, everyone and please stay safe. Take care.