As Memorial Day is approaching, I feel it is an appropriate subject for my column.

It is usually a beautiful day and weekend with families getting together for picnics. But it seems these past few years, it is mainly a trip to the cemeteries, near and far, to decorate family graves and close friends’ graves as well.

Visiting graves is and always has been on my agenda for years for Memorial Day. Actually, I hit all four major cemeteries in the surrounding areas, North Platte City Cemetery, Floral Lawns south of town, the Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell on the back road where I used to live, and, of course, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, which is the one highly decorated by beautiful American Flags on every single grave. It is an amazing sight in it own right.

I have always made it a mission of mine to travel to each one as I have family and friends in all of them. It may be a single silk flower or rose, or it may be a full bouquet — whatever I can afford each year. Using leftover silk flowers is OK in my book as long as they are still looking beautiful.

Flowers are such a meaningful and sentimental way to say we miss someone and also that we love (loved) someone. It is a special sign of sentiment and sympathy, and definitely a sign of remembrance.

I have about 20 graves I try to decorate. It may be a single silk rose or may be a bouquet. Some may be leftovers from last year if I was able to retrieve them before summer/spring storms hit. With the wind in Nebraska, sometimes we even have to go back in a day or two to make sure the flowers were secured enough and made it through the violent wind, thunderstorms and bushels of rain.

Everyone is different which makes this special day so very special in so many ways. I love to walk through and read the older headstones, and I usually put on a single silk rose in a few unknown graves or some that may not have any flowers on them at all. I just want them to know that someone thought of them on this particular day. Hopefully, we will remember them next year also.

The significance of the flowers, and at the Fort McPherson the flags for military duty, really hits you hard when you walk up and down a few rows. Many older graves are unknown and I try to put at least a single silk rose on a few of those after I decorate family and friends.

Fort McPherson is such an awesome sight, not easily forgotten, especially when you go back out on a different day and see all the colors and the flags around the graves. The work and the hours involved are incredible and makes you stop and think about all those who have served in the military — quite an eye opener for sure.

I feel our younger generations need to be reminded how our country was able to stay free. Each grave had a part in that process of keeping us free — so many died in each and every war or conflict the USA was involved in.

When we look back (especially at my age today) it makes it all so real and powerful looking out across the acres of graves. We need to be sure to read the beautifully decorated signs near the entrance with explanations for those who may have never visited the national cemetery site

My son John was in the service for several years. My sons’ father was in the Vietnam War, his father was in World War II, and he has relatives who were in World War I. The path goes on. We can follow that path or trail very easily at the main gate of Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

If you are out that way, please take a few moments to walk around and read the signs. Read the names and info on a few of the grave sites. And if you have enough time and maybe an extra flower or two, it would be beautiful for all of us to walk through the unknown grave sites and place some kind of recognition and “thank you” if we can.

We were all pretty fortunate as they all came home back to their families. And, I thank God every single day for having them home again. Some still have medical issues from it but they are taking better care of our men and women finally.

But as we look back at the times when they were actually away from their families for a year or more at a time — they all made great sacrifices for those of us who were lucky enough to be able to stay home. Protecting family, friends and our homes is probably the No. 1 ultimate prayer we all need to say and remember when we are walking through the cemeteries with flags on them. Say thank you for those who didn’t make it back home as well as a big thank you to those who are with us today.

In thoughts and prayers, I want to wish everyone a beautiful Memorial Day. Please remember to place an extra flower on a grave without a name and say a bit of a prayer so they know they are being remembered each day, each year, and hopefully, forever.

North Platte has been my home for many, many years. In fact, pretty much all my life except when my sons’ father was in the service and we were stationed at Jacksonville, Florida, for 13 months. We did go home for one Christmas, I think. Wow, I hate to say it, but this Old Girl is getting very forgetful nowadays and it is getting worse each day.

One more thing, please drive carefully and safely. Watch out for the extra traffic on this holiday weekend as the activity will be rather busy I am sure because we are all out and about, without a curfew or shutdown for health/illness reasons.

Have a beautiful weekend with friends and family, and please remember to look at the hats with the buttons and pins on them to see if that person was in the military service. If he or she was, please take the time to shake their hand and say “Thank you and God bless.”