Every week when I come into my office and start writing my Trash & Treasures column, I sit and ponder a bit because of the many subject areas I have already written about through these past 20 plus years.

It always takes me a moment or two before I can even start typing — I look around my apartment, I look in my storage areas and then sometimes even have to go through some of my older articles to see if I need correcting any comments or changing my topics a bit.

And then, I come back to my antique classes at Wild Bill's. We eat dinner at 5 p.m. and we stay until 7 or 7:30 each night, depending on how many people have items for show and tells. Sometimes the stories that people have about their items take a little longer, too.

From there we jump in with both feet and compare the fine points, such as how old the item may be or where and when was it purchased or given to family on down the line. Those are the stories I love to hear.

Maybe an item has been in the family for the entire lifetime of the person who is bringing it into our classes today, maybe an item that they have found recently at a yard or garage sale. But no matter where or when they may have found it, the fun is all about the item itself. Where it originated maybe, or where it was used the most or maybe even why it is no longer “in use” because something came along and made it “outdated!"

I think I am in need of going on another road trip sometime soon too. As I mentioned a few weeks ago, my son John and his wife took me to Fort Morgan, Colorado, for a two-day trip for my birthday. There was so much green in the landscape this year. What a beautiful sight.

Being a daughter of a farmer and livestock owner, I have treasured pastures and beautiful hillsides with grass belly high to the cattle just because I knew from my dad’s expressions that it will be a good year for farming as well as ranching.

I have seen him pray for rain. I remember the many times if hail started hitting the rooftops that we all would be praying for the hail to stop before it hurt the crops and even the buildings, or even worse, hurt the animals on the farm.

Farming and ranching are two very risky businesses to be in, but they are also the most rewarding and keeping us closer to God as well.

How many of you who are reading my article right now can actually say that the weather or the seasons are the determining point of what you make to live on for the rest of the year?

Well, thinking about that for a moment makes a big difference how much you depend on the various climates of the seasons and the reason why you do the work you love.

I have seen my dad and many friends and neighbors work long hours in their fields with their herds of cattle, and it definitely takes a compassionate person as well as a very tough soul to do what they do.

No matter the season or the temperature, cattle have to be fed, land has to be tilled and the work actually never ends until you are ready to retire. But, the love of the land is also the reason why they do what they do.

They appreciate it and they totally understand that each year is a gambling game for them and their crops and cattle.

My mother used to say that I just loved to travel, or “Why on earth did you buy that?” I always giggled and would try to explain it to her, but she could never understand why I would want to buy a weathered, worn out shovel with a rough wooden handle and rust on the metal.

Or she would come down to our place once in awhile and just walk through our quonset or antique shop and still keep shaking her head and wondering if we had lost our marbles again.

But it was always fun to try to explain why we bought this or that, and the main reason was to protect it for someone who may collect certain items. In other words, keeping it alive a bit longer was always my way of thinking.

"Keeping it alive a bit longer." Yep, that was my idea of keeping antiques and collectibles available to all who wanted them. To trade, buy, sell or whatever. It was always fun to see what might be available in the next town, the next antique shop!

We bought a lot of furniture in tough condition, and it was brought back to life and would serve its owner well for many more years or centuries to come. Or something small, like an only salt dip but very old and very rare, will catch a collector’s eye in a heartbeat.

I have a dear friend who has hundreds of salt dips, maybe thousands, but anyway, she loves them and is always bringing us a different one that she may just have purchased at a shop or online.

The stories are awesome when you hear how she found it and why she bought it!

And, then, we have people that are keeping their family heirlooms, but not particularly a collector, and those are precious treasures as far as I am concerned. Passing down to our future generations to just keep them in touch with the old, as well as with the new.

I do hope that you can take the time to walk through the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte whenever possible. I hope to start taking in some more little items and refresh my booth and refresh the look as well. I have been very bad lately doing that, but I think they understand my age and my difficulties lately.

I love going in there and taking a tour myself. It certainly can give you some great ideas for how to decorate your home or your cabin at the lake, or maybe even something to pick up for a friend. Be sure to tell them that I sent you.

I hope you find many antique treasures this week and you will even start another shelf of something new/old. Have a great week and I will see you next time, same place, same newspaper. And thanks for taking the time to read my articles all these years. Take care.