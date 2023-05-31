Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kids Klub kicks off the summer art program at the Prairie Arts Center this year, which has hosted the program for seven years.

The program has expanded to add Kids Klub on Tuesdays, 4-to-7-year-old classes on Wednesdays, 8-to-11-year-old classes on Thursdays and a three-day class for kids 11-14 at the end of June.

Adult classes are also available.

PAC artists focus on new mediums and methods of creating art with kids. The art classes offer many benefits, including increased dexterity, comprehension and critical and creative thinking.

Registration is at prairieartscenter.org under the classes tab, or call 308-534-5121 for more information.