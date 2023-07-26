This summer lifted my gardening efforts to a new high and I’m grateful to God for the blessing of rain.

What a contrast to last summer when the heat cooked my plants and disease cut the season short. Although I still salvaged a few jars of salsa and tomatoes, we ran out rather early of those tasty fruits of our labor. In the process, I began to wonder if it was worth the effort and almost considered not putting in a garden this year.

Spring came and I decided to give it another try with a new determination to give it my best. The cool weather and lots of rain began to pay dividends as the early planting produced some great lettuce and such.

I took a little more time and read up on some tips that would give me a greater chance of success. One idea I read about was pruning my plants early on to keep the leaves off the ground.

The instructions were to trim off the bottom branches up to about six to eight inches off the ground. Another tip was to pinch off the “sucker” branches that grow out of the confluence of the stem and the branches. I had never heard about those, but as I read the information, I discovered those suckers rob the main branches of important nutrients.

Also interesting is the sucker branches are never attached to the main stem, but sprout out from the elbow. As I began to pinch those suckers off, I noticed how easily they snapped off. Just some slight pressure and off they came.

The articles I read also taught me that the sucker branches never produce any fruit and as I pinched them off, I noticed they did not have any flowers like the main branches.

What a spiritual picture that was to me.

In life, there are Christians whose lives are attached to the main stem. Those are the branches that will produce fruit because they draw on the nutrients and life-giving water of the Savior.

Of course, not all branches produce the same amount of fruit, but nonetheless, they are connected to the life-giving source.

Meanwhile, the sucker branches are only takers, not givers. They look just like the real deal, but they have no connection to the stem and instead, they steal life from the branches and never produce fruit.

It’s difficult, unless you have the correct information, to distinguish between the true branches and the suckers. They look alike, they talk alike, they dress alike, but they are much different in character.

Without an attachment to the main stem, they are easily detached. Wind and storms will break off the suckers while the branches that are growing directly out of the main stem are able to withstand the difficulties.

It is no different with Christians and pseudo-Christians. When the storms come, the true Christian is held in place by the stem because it provides a strong foundation of nutrients and life-giving water that in turn makes the branch strong.

Another interesting aspect is that the branches cannot do anything on their own. They must be attached to the main stem in order to survive. They don’t have the ability to draw the nutrients from the ground without being attached to the stem.

We, too, need Jesus to provide us with the proper spiritual nutrients that support us through the storms of life. He never promised to take away the storms of life, but instead will walk through each of them providing us with the means to cope.

My garden took a big hit with the hail storm that came through last week. Amazingly, most of it was spared any permanent damage. The plants are already bouncing back and I should end up with a great harvest.

The strong stem and root system provided a solid foundation for the plants to survive even the direct hit. Thank you Lord for sparing one of my cherished joys in life and I look forward to those bright red tomatoes and other healthy vegetables.