LINCOLN —Every August, the Lied Center’s Big Red Lied Experience kicks off the new school year with a free concert featuring a rising star. This year, the concert is outside and the community is invited.

Enjoy food trucks including:

Made it Myself Shaved Ice.

402 Creamery.

Papi Churros.

This free event is part of the Lied Center’s Arts for All program, which provides free and half-price tickets to most Lied Center events. For more information about the program, go to liedcenter.org/artsforall.

Event details:

BRLX 2023 featuring Maude Latour, Friday at 8 p.m., admission: free, 12th and R St. in Lincoln, outside the Lied Center on the UNL campus.