Lincoln’s Lied Center has begun ticket sales for three upcoming performances: The Blues Brothers, Emanuel Ax and “Les Misérables.”

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical, “Les Misérables,” are on sale now for its engagement at Lincoln’s Lied Center for Performing Arts on Jan. 9-14, 2024.

More information can be found at lesmis.com.

The 2023-24 Lied Center season features over 30 events spanning music, theater, dance and beyond, and it all kicks off this September with two world-class performances. Tickets for both The Blues Brothers, featuring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, and eight-time Grammy Award winning pianist Emanuel Ax are on sale now.

The Blues Brothers will be taking to the stage live at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, and Emanuel Ax will be performing at 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.