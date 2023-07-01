GRAND ISLAND — The Board of Trustees for the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation appointed two individuals to serve a three-year term on its Board of Directors, bringing the total number of Board Members to 10, the organization said in a press release.

The Board of Trustees for the 1868 Foundation unanimously appointed Matt Gunderson of Omaha and Michal J. McQuillan of Ogallala to serve three-year terms on the 1868 Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are excited to expand our board of directors with two new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Terry Galloway, chairman of the 1868 Foundation Board of Directors. “Our board is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength and stability for the future of the Nebraska State Fair and 1868 Foundation.”

Gunderson brings a wealth of knowledge in the nonprofit sector with his past work as executive vice president at the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation and executive director of Ak-Sar-Ben’s River City Rodeo & Stock Show which at that time held the distinction of being the second largest PRCA Rodeo on a per performance basis and the nation’s largest 4-H only Stock Show.

Currently, Gunderson serves as senior vice president of business growth and strategic relations for Farmers National Company in Omaha. He attended South Dakota State University where he was involved on the University’s livestock judging team. He holds a degree in animal science, with an emphasis in business and production with minors in agriculture business and marketing. He has completed masters coursework in educational leadership.

“I am honored to be elected by the Board of Trustee to the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation,” Gunderson said. “The State Fair's long and rich tradition has evolved over time from Omaha to Lincoln to Grand Island. I am excited to be a part of the foundation that supports the achievements of Nebraskans while showcasing agriculture."

Formerly of Grand Island, McQuillan, is a shareholder and president of McQuillan & Wendell, P.C., L.L.O in Ogallala where he practices primarily in estate and business planning. McQuillan attended Creighton University where he obtained his Juris Doctorate at the Creighton School of Law. He obtained his Master of Law from University of Denver College of Law.

In addition to serving as current attorney for the City of Ogallala, McQuillan also has tremendous experience with numerous charitable and civic involvements. His past experience includes serving in a number of capacities from Grand Island to Ogallala. In Grand Island, he has served as president of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish, past Grand Knight for (3) years at the Knight of Columbus, chairman of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Merit Commission as well as serving on the board of directors of the Grand Island YMCA.

“I look forward to serving in the unique capacity of promoting our State’s diversified agricultural and industrial activities while ensuring the stability and sustainability of our State Fair,” McQuillan said. “I believe the work of the foundation is paramount to this end and helps to ensure the success of the Fair by balancing long range vision and the cultural and historic achievements of our State.”

The purpose of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is to raise funds and resources for improvements, renovations, and revitalizations for the Nebraska State Fair. The foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, go to 1868foundation.org.