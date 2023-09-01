“A Day’s Work,” an exhibition of artworks related to labor from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln opens Sept. 30 at the Prairie Arts Center main gallery.

Presenting depictions of work by 18 artists, the exhibition encourages viewers to consider labor’s mental, physical, social, political and economic effects, according to a press release.

Although the artwork in this exhibition varies in medium, year of completion and message, together they illuminate an expanded understanding of what it means — and what it looks like — to labor.

“A Day’s Work” includes photographs from well-known 20th-century advocates Lewis Hine and Dorothea Lange, who raised awareness about child and agricultural labor. Contemporary artists Christina Fernandez and Jay Lynn Gomez are represented by prints based on present issues of workers’ rights and visibility.

The exhibition is part of Sheldon Statewide, an annual program through which works from the museum’s collection travel to venues throughout Nebraska. Since its inception in 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 25 communities, reaching more than 365,000 people.

“A Day’s Work” will be presented in Chadron, North Platte, McCook, Grand Island, York, Beatrice, Fremont and Falls City during the 2023-24 academic year.

This year’s exhibition labels and educational resources are bilingual in English and Spanish. Educators are also encouraged to contact Saraphina Masters, assistant curator of engagement at Sheldon, by emailing smasters2@unl.edu or calling 402-472-2092 for subject area-specific lesson plans and other educational resources.

The Sheldon Statewide series receives funding support from Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest and Sheldon Art Association.