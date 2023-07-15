LINCOLN — Applications for the 2023 Governor's Wellness Award are being accepted, Gov. Jim Pillen's office said in a press release.

“Prioritizing health has many benefits," Pillen said. "It strengthens the immune system and reduces stress and the likelihood of developing many chronic diseases. Each year, we recognize organizations across Nebraska for offering wellness programs in the workplace. These programs encourage team members to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle. I invite employers in Nebraska to apply so that we can recognize their great work to promote wellness.”

The Governor’s Wellness Award encourages employers to initiate or improve workplace wellness programs. These initiatives include items such as an assessment of employees’ health risks and interests, a written wellness plan with measurable goals and objectives, supportive policies, and the ability to show measurable benefits from wellness efforts.

The 2023 application has been revised to help accommodate Nebraska employers of all sizes. The single application process helps eliminate duplication and creates a smoother process for all worksites.

Organizations will still receive the Sower, Grower, or Harvester award level.

Sower level recognizes employers that have taken initial steps to encourage workplace wellness.

Grower-level honors organizations that have enhanced their wellness programs and are positively changing employee health behaviors.

Harvester level is available to employers that are reaping the benefits of an advanced wellness program and can demonstrate high-quality outcomes.

To apply, go to the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council website at pphd.org/pwwc.html and select "Governor’s Award" from the menu.

Organizations interested in the Governor’s Wellness Award can find the application on the PWWC website by clicking here. The final application deadline is July 30, 2023, by midnight MT.

The Governor’s Wellness Award is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and administered by the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council, proudly part of the Panhandle Public Health District. For more information, interested organizations should contact Nicole Berosek, Organizational Wellness Coordinator, at 308-279-3496 or nberosek@pphd.ne.gov.