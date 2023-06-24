4-H’ers Lexi Johnson of Gothenburg, Sarah Treffer of Cozad and Autumn Lindsley of Brainard were chosen to represent Nebraska at the 2023 National 4-H Conference. Dawn Lindsley, statewide educator, served as the chaperone.

The 90th National 4-H Conference was at the Hyatt Regency in Arlington, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C., area.

The National 4-H Conference is the premier civic engagement opportunity for 4-H members from ages 15 to 19 who are actively engaged in 4-H programs across the United States and its territories.

The conference is administered by 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The annual conference serves as an opportunity to develop the next generation of leaders.

Delegates attended training workshops, participated in roundtable discussions, presented to federal partner agencies and engaged with their U.S. senators and representatives. The Nebraska 4-H and the Dawson County 4-H foundations sponsored the trip.

The conference provided an opportunity to engage in personal development experiences to help the delegates increase their knowledge, resources and skills while discussing topics affecting youth and 4-H programming nationwide.

Delegates were encouraged to create positive social change in their communities and had the opportunity to practice and apply their skills in a real-world setting.