Food events are among the best parts of NEBRASKAland Days, from sweet rolls and flapjacks to brats and prime rib.

Orders for sweet rolls have already begun. Food events begin with a barbecue on Sunday at Wild West Arena. Later in the week there are several opportunities to mingle and be well fed, beginning with the mayor’s prayer breakfast on Thursday.

For more information about food events and all the other NLD offerings, go online to nebraskalanddays.com and click on “Events.”

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Barbecue

At 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, under the pavilion at Wild West Arena. This takes place after the Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition.

Tickets for the barbecue and a raffle are available at the gate. There is free admission for the horsemanship competition that begins at 10 a.m. inside the arena.

Sweet Saloon

Tuesday to Thursday at McDaid School Activities Center at 1002 East E St.

It is recommended that orders be called in or placed online ahead of time to ensure rolls are available. Order at commerce.cashnet.com/MPCCNPWVS or 308-535-3696 up until noon the day before rolls are needed.

Sweet rolls are $22 per dozen. Delivery charge is $3. There is a minimum of two dozen for delivery.

This is a fundraiser for North Platte Community College volleyball team.

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

At 7 a.m. Thursday at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St.

Join Mayor Brandon Kelliher for breakfast and listen to an inspirational speech by Jim Parish, retired commander of Nebraska State Patrol Troop D.

Tickets are available for $20 at the NLD office at Wild West Arena.

Barbeque Pork Sandwich Feed

From 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Moose Lodge at 1315 E. Fourth St.

The cost is $10 per person.

Flapjack Feed

At 7 a.m. on Friday at the Cody Park shelter. Just so everyone knows, flapjacks are pancakes.

Proceeds benefit the North Platte Jaycees.

Lunch with the Wild Bunch

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Platte Bar, 119 W. Sixth St.

Organized by North Platte Chamber Hostesses.

Grab a meal and mingle with your favorite “wild” ones, or grab something to-go. Drive-thru is also available.

The cost is $10 for the meal that includes a brat, sauerkraut (on the side), beans, chips and water. A brat only, is $5.

Pre-ordering is available with a form on the NLD website at nebraskalanddays.com/lwwb.

Nebraska Born & Brewed

From 3-7 p.m. Friday at Fat Dogs North, 1313 S. Dewey).

The music will be playing as you enjoy free tastings from Nebraska businesses. Register to win giveaways. There will also be a beer garden.

Pork Breakfast

At 7 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church at E Street and McDonald Avenue.

Prime Rib Feed

At 4:30 p.m. June 20 at Sixth and Bailey streets in the Canteen District.

Hosted by Lincoln County Cattlemen.

Beer Garden and Food Court

At 5 p.m. June 21 during the Cowboy Kickball game at Wild West Arena.

At 6 p.m. June 22 during the Taps and Tunes event at Wild West Arena.