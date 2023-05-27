Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Partnering with the North Platte Community Playhouse, the North Platte Library Foundation hosted an all-day event encouraging children to come dressed as superheroes to the Fox Theatre.

The event drew in youths of all ages, and they appeared as characters from all fictional universes.

Madison Haddow of Sutherland came dressed as her “comfort character,” Panette from Fire Emblem, a video game.

“A comfort character would be any character you could find peace and happiness in just because they’re that character,” she said.

“Or just a character you can relate to in general,” added her friend, Rebecca Blackford, who came dressed as Monika from Doki Doki Literature Club, another video game.

Haddow said she likes Panette because even though she had a bad past, she cleaned herself up and she makes sure to try her best.

“I really like the fact that she tries to be perfect, but she knows that she can’t, but she still tries.”

Her sister, Lauren Haddow, endorsed that assessment.

Sister Lauren also said she came as her comfort character, an ice dragon named Ninian from fire emblem, but when she’s feeling more adventurous she will cosplay as Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd from Fire Emblem.

“(It’s) because he has an eyepatch and that limits half of my view,” she said.

For the contest, they walked on stage, did a small routine while some out-of-town judges made notes appraised their apparel. The winner got a 3D printed corn figurine made from the North Platte Library’s creation station.

Misty Bartholomew of the North Platte Public Library orchestrated the event. She has a passion for cosplay so she rented out the Fox Theatre. She hopes the success of this event brings out a similar crowd next year.

“Many People cosplay for many different reasons. Me personally, I enjoy the aspect of stepping outside of myself and becoming the character. I like to embody their personality, their emotions,” she said.

“I do the acts to interact with people as the character and that’s what makes it so much fun. The little kids that come in especially if they recognize you and your character, to them you are that person; you are real. And it’s such a fun and energizing experience.”

There was a green screen set up for guests to stand in front of, while library staff worked movie magic to place the subjects of the photograph in various fantastical settings.

The library offered a raffle for prize baskets full of toys and goodies.

Games and prizes, such as a ring toss and a bucket toss were also provided.

During the middle of the event, the children and adults wearing their cosplay went on a small parade through downtown. Wearing their outfits, they walked past different businesses dressed in all fantastical manner.