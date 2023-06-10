The 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant kicks off Sunday with the horsemanship competition and barbecue. On Wednesday, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Lady in Waiting will be crowned on the opening night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo at Wild West Arena.

The horsemanship competition is free and open to the public at the arena, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

The barbecue and raffle follows at the pavilion. Tickets for the barbecue are $10 for adults and $5 for children 4-6. Children 3 and younger get in free.

This year's speech competition, along with the Friends of Miss Rodeo Nebraska presentation is at 6 p.m. Monday at the North Platte Community College McDonald-Belton Theater on the South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Tickets at the door are $5 for adults, $2.50 for ages 4-6 and 3 and younger are free.

The style show and scholarship auction is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald-Belton Theater.

Tickets at the door are $25 for adults, $12.50 for ages 4-6 and 3 and younger are free.

The Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska coronation is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald-Belton Theater.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-6, and children 3 and younger get in free.

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Lady in Waiting coronation is during a break in the action during the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wild West Arena.

The awards ceremony is at the arena pavilion at 9 p.m.