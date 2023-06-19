Chuck Schroeder of Eagle is the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery Artist of the Month for July 2023.

His work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception for Schroeder is from 5-7 p.m. July 5.

Schroeder’s work will be available for viewing until July 30. In addition, he will be doing painting demonstrations at the museum, sessions he calls “At the Easel,” on July 7-8, and 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Schroeder is a native of Palisade and has a background in ranching, farming, livestock feeding and quarter horses education.

“At age 50, I encountered a great teacher, Renate Collins, in Taos, New Mexico,” he said in his statement. “Collins examined everything from my talent to my soul and said, ‘You are an artist. I want you to say that. When you speak through your hands, I know who you really are.’ Renate remains a guide and an inspiration to me. Since 2018, my life has been dedicated to the life of an artist, following an adventurous career as CEO of major industry and cultural organizations, a competitive horseman, rancher, livestock judge, politician, fund raiser, fist shaking activist and founder of several organizations championing the interests of rural people and communities.”

He earned an animal sceience degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1973, where he was also part of the UNL rodeo team and livestock judging team.

He earned a degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. His awards include Gallup Premier Leadership Institute’s People’s Choice “Vision” Award in 1999 and an award from the Taos Institute of Art in 2001

He is a partner in Schroeder Cattle Co., former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the former executive vice president for the University of Nebraska Foundation.

He is a founder for Heartland Center for Leadership Development, Rural Policy Research Institute, Agriculture Future of America and founding CEO of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in 1995-2002. He was president of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 2002-13, founding executive director of the Rural Futures Institute at the University of Nebraska, 2013-18, founder, principle at Schroeder Fine Art, 2018 to present.

The museum and art gallery are located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad and is open from May 1 to November 1 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the museum, call 308-784-4154 or go to roberthenrimuseum.org.