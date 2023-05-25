Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Professors and authors from South Dakota and California will headline the Willa Cather Spring Conference June 1-3.

The Willa Cather Foundation is celebrating Cather's 150 years of influence in 2023.

The conference is at the Willa Cather Center, 413 N. Webster St. in Red Cloud, near where Willa Cather grew up. Register online at willacather.org or call 402-746-2653.

Molly Rozum, the author of "Grasslands Grown" and the Ronald M. Nelson Chair of Great Plains and South Dakota History at the University of South Dakota will headline the June 1 schedule. Her talk "The Necessary Vision and the Necessary Skill: Willa Cather, Grasslands Space, and the Cultural Aspirations of Settler Society's First Grasslands Grown Generations" will be at 7 p.m.

Shelley Stamp, author of "Movie-Struck Girls" and a professor of film and digital media at the University of California Santa Cruz will speak on June 2. Her talk "Willa Cather and Company: Female Filmmakers, Female Screenwriter and Female Authors in Early Hollywood" will be at 7 p.m.

The Omaha classical crossover duo Bel Canto will perform at 7:30 p.m. on June 3 at the Red Cloud Opera House.

In addition, the "Visions Seen in the Air: An Invitational Exhibition" is on display May 17 to July 15 at the center.