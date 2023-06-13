Bidding is open on the 2023 North Platte Community College Foundation auction house.

Students in the college’s building construction, electrical and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology programs constructed the house from the foundation up to gain hands-on, real-world experience.

It will be sold via silent auction, and proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for students in the building trades.

The public is invited to tour the home during open houses scheduled for 4-6 p.m. June 27 and 4-6 p.m. July 10. It is located on the college’s north campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte.

Individual tours can also be scheduled through the North Campus Welcome Center by calling 308-535-3601.

This year’s three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home was custom-made to conform to high performance standards. It measures out at 1,886-square-feet and features an open concept design throughout the foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen.

Pella Lifestyle Series windows offer exceptional energy efficiency as does the LED lighting installed throughout the home. The R46/R38 insulation in the ceilings and R21 insulation in the 6-inch sidewalls was also installed with energy efficiency in mind.

The LP SmartSide siding, which is resistant to rot, termites and mold, comes with a 30-year finish warranty. There is also a 30-year warranty on the shingles.

Some of the aesthetic highlights include:

A Versetta Stone accent on front.

Rollex aluminum soffit and fascia.

Fixed windows above a front triple casement window and a rear French door.

Entrance and slide lights with Craftsman pattern glass.

A tray ceiling in the living room and master bedroom.

Solid hardwood 3/4-inch flooring in the kitchen, living and dining areas and hallways.

Stained poplar trim throughout.

Shaker style hickory cabinets.

Quartz countertops.

A large walk-in pantry.

A large peninsula with snack area.

Stained oak trim throughout.

Three panel poplar interior doors.

Carpeted bedrooms.

A large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

A spacious master shower with full ceramic tile enclosure.

A mudroom with laundry space and a powder room next to an optional garage.

The home is wired for cable and telephones. The buyer will be responsible for the electrical meter, main service disconnect, a water heater, a furnace and any heat or energy recovery ventilation systems.

The minimum bid is $175,000. Prospective bidders must be pre-qualified. The highest bid will be posted online throughout the duration of the auction.

Bid forms are available at all Mid-Plains Community College Campus Welcome Centers, including those in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. They can also be accessed online at mpcc.edu/academics/programs/house-auction.php.

Bids can be called in to Eric Gonzalez at 308-535-3672 or emailed to gonzaleze@mpcc.edu until noon July 11. Bids will be accepted in-person until 2 p.m. July 11 in Room 203 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte.

Gonzalez can also provide more information about the bidding process.

Those interested in more information about the construction of the house can contact Ash Thompson, building construction instructor, at 308-520-0908.

Additional details regarding the house, the auction and other processes can be found on the college’s website at mpcc.edu/academics/programs/house-auction.php.