The University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors recently named 13 new members.
The board — a group of 78 community and business leaders from across the state of Nebraska — advises UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, on issues of importance related to health care, according to a press release.
New board members, listed by hometown, include:
- Ainsworth: Dr. Melvin Campbell — physician serving Brown County and surrounding communities through his private practice and the rural health clinic, Ainsworth Family Clinic.
- David City: Jason Lavicky — president, Bank of the Valley.
- Lexington: Dr. Brady Beecham — family physician and public health professional at Lexington Regional Health Center; and consultant, Remora Health, LLC.
- Lincoln: Alec Gorynsk — president and CEO, Lincoln Community Foundation.
- Lincoln: Adam Morfeld — executive director and founder, Civic Nebraska; and former Nebraska state senator.
- Minden: Jeremy Eschliman — health director, Two Rivers Public Health Department.
- North Platte: Margene Phares — retired educator and counselor, and community volunteer.
- Omaha: Dan Harbeke — government affairs and public policy manager, Google.
- Omaha: Sarah Pieper — finance manager, Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation.
- Omaha: Jaymes Sime — president and CEO, Child Saving Institute.
- Omaha: Carmen Tapio — president and CEO, North End Teleservices, LLC.
- Omaha: Daniel Waters — partner, Lamson, Dugan and Murray, LLP.
- Seward: Mark Kolterman — retired insurance and investment professional; former Nebraska state senator.