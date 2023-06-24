“Up Up and Awayl” was the theme of the 2023 Dawson County 4-H Camp at Comeca south of Cozad. Twenty-three campers, four counselors and three staff gathered June 6-8 for fun, fellowship and education in a camp setting, according to a press release.
2023 Dawson County 4-H campers were kept busy with traditional 4-H Camp activities such as canoeing, swimming, creating leather craft projects, sport tournaments, archery, rock wall climbing and a campfire with s’mores.
Campers also built bottle rockets, paper airplanes and gliders to go with the 2023 theme of “Up Up and Away.”
Camp awards:
- Best camper medals, selected by the 4-H members themselves, went to Grant Walahoski of Overton and Bristol Kubert of Johnson Lake.
- Best leather craft medals, selected by the counselors, were given to Dylanger Schledewitz of Oconto and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad.
- The cleanest cabin award went to the “Astronauts,” consisting of: Anna Dillon, Michelle McArdle, and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad; Lysa Duryea of Lexington; Kamery Schledewitz of Oconto; and Brynlee Reil, Mickailee Reil, Megan Walahoski and Paige Walahoski of Overton.
- Team 2 was the overall winner of the sports tournament. Team members included: Mollie Spradlin and Cadey Wolf of Cozad; Reid Wahlgren of Gothenburg; Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake; Gabby Caraway and Bodee Klemm of Lexington; Dylanger Schledewitz and Kamery Schledewitz of Oconto; Megan Walahoski of Overton; and Arya Marburger of Talmage.
- The Lip Sync contest was won by the “Scientists.” They choreographed a performance to the song “Money, Money, Money.” Members consisted of Kristina Burns, Rebecca Burns and Cadey Wolf of Cozad; Marjorie Koopman and Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake; Gabby Caraway and Maggie Duryea of Lexington; and Arya Marburger of Talmage.
4-H counselors were Rilyn Schledewitz of Oconto, Krystal Venegas-Villezcas of Lexington, Samuel Venegas-Villezcas of Lexington and Ryan Fitzgerald of Lexington. Mike Wolff, Dawson County 4-H Extension assistant; Sarah Treffer, Dawson County 4-H Extension intern; and Chris Wolff, 4-H club leader; completed the camp staff.