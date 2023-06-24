“Up Up and Awayl” was the theme of the 2023 Dawson County 4-H Camp at Comeca south of Cozad. Twenty-three campers, four counselors and three staff gathered June 6-8 for fun, fellowship and education in a camp setting, according to a press release.

2023 Dawson County 4-H campers were kept busy with traditional 4-H Camp activities such as canoeing, swimming, creating leather craft projects, sport tournaments, archery, rock wall climbing and a campfire with s’mores.

Campers also built bottle rockets, paper airplanes and gliders to go with the 2023 theme of “Up Up and Away.”

Camp awards:

Best camper medals, selected by the 4-H members themselves, went to Grant Walahoski of Overton and Bristol Kubert of Johnson Lake.

Best leather craft medals, selected by the counselors, were given to Dylanger Schledewitz of Oconto and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad.

The cleanest cabin award went to the “Astronauts,” consisting of: Anna Dillon, Michelle McArdle, and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad; Lysa Duryea of Lexington; Kamery Schledewitz of Oconto; and Brynlee Reil, Mickailee Reil, Megan Walahoski and Paige Walahoski of Overton.

Team 2 was the overall winner of the sports tournament. Team members included: Mollie Spradlin and Cadey Wolf of Cozad; Reid Wahlgren of Gothenburg; Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake; Gabby Caraway and Bodee Klemm of Lexington; Dylanger Schledewitz and Kamery Schledewitz of Oconto; Megan Walahoski of Overton; and Arya Marburger of Talmage.

The Lip Sync contest was won by the “Scientists.” They choreographed a performance to the song “Money, Money, Money.” Members consisted of Kristina Burns, Rebecca Burns and Cadey Wolf of Cozad; Marjorie Koopman and Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake; Gabby Caraway and Maggie Duryea of Lexington; and Arya Marburger of Talmage.

4-H counselors were Rilyn Schledewitz of Oconto, Krystal Venegas-Villezcas of Lexington, Samuel Venegas-Villezcas of Lexington and Ryan Fitzgerald of Lexington. Mike Wolff, Dawson County 4-H Extension assistant; Sarah Treffer, Dawson County 4-H Extension intern; and Chris Wolff, 4-H club leader; completed the camp staff.