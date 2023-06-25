Food insecurity for seniors continues to be a top priority. According to recent data released by Feeding America, the average projected percent increase in food insecurity within Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s 27-county service area in the last 12 months was 8.5%, up from 7% in 2020.

Therefore, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska continues to strive to meet the growing needs of those who face food insecurity through programs such as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, according to a press release.

This program provides bi-monthly clinics for low income seniors 60 years of age and older who meet the following income eligibility criteria (annual, monthly, weekly):

One household member: $18,954, $1,580, $365.

Two household members: $25,636, $2,137, $493.

Three household members: $32,318, $2,694, $622.

Four household members: $39,000, $3,250, $750.

When enrolled in the program, participants receive a bi-monthly food package which includes foods such as UHT milk and non-fat dry milk, canned fruits and vegetables, bottled juices, cereals, rice, spaghetti, macaroni, canned meat, peanut butter, dry beans and reduced fat cheese, along with nutrition education materials and referrals to other local agencies.

All commodity foods are supplied by the USDA. They do not need to be refrigerated until they have been opened, except for the cheese, which must be refrigerated right away. Help is available for learning how to prepare some of the foods.

To qualify, participants must set up an appointment and bring proof of address and either an ID or driver’s license. Call 308-865-5683 ext. 2 to request an appointment.

Upcoming locations:

July 6: Cambridge, Arapahoe, Beaver City, Oxford.

July 11: Hastings, Gold Beck Towers, Autumn Park, Good Samaritan Lanes.

July 18: Holdrege, Axtell, Alma, Franklin, Minden.

July 20: North Platte (Autumn Park, South Oak & Buffalo Bill Manor, Taborwood,) Sutherland.

July 25: Benkelman, Imperial, Grant, Ogallala (Hyannis and Arthur pick up in Ogallala).

Aug. 1: Cozad, Gothenburg, Lexington, Elm Creek.

Aug. 10: McCook, Curtis.

Aug. 15: Clay Center, Edgar, Superior, Guide Rock, Red Cloud.

Aug. 21: Kearney, Ravenna.