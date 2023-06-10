SCOTTSBLUFF — Nicci Chitwood has recently been hired to serve the Nebraska panhandle as a Center for Rural Affairs loan specialist.

Chitwood’s role is to work with new and existing small businesses to help them develop business plans, obtain funding and receive training, according to a press release.

The one-on-one business counseling is provided at no cost. She will also work with new and existing homeowners to purchase a home, complete owner occupied rehabilitation or renovation, or to make emergency repair to a property.

“My goal is to help people and make the Panhandle more vibrant and more full of life,” she said. “I would love nothing more than to see those small towns come back to life.”

Chitwood brings years of experience to the Center, including almost two decades in mortgage servicing origination and in underwriting. She also spent four years selling digital and print advertising for her local newspaper.

“I love seeing people succeed and fulfill their dreams," she said. “I have a small business myself so I understand it—there’s nothing better than seeing people glow in that ‘I did it myself’ kind of way.”

Kim Preston, lending services director for the Center, says Chitwood will be a valuable asset to the team.

“She brings small business experience as a former day care owner and currently owns a freeze-dried candy business, as well as marketing and collateral analysis experience,” said Preston. “I am excited about the wide variety of skills she has learned over her career and her abilities to connect to small business owners and hopeful homeowners.”

Chitwood serves the western Nebraska Panhandle area, including Banner, Box Butte, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuell, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff and Sioux counties. Her office is located at 615 S. Beltline Highway West, Suite 1, in Scottsbluff, and she can be reached at 308-631-0157 or nicholec@cfra.org.