Cozad is hosting an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration with events in and around the Municipal Park on Saturday.

It is part of the city’s 150th celebration.

The CHS Student Council starts the day off with a Disc Golf Tournament shotgun start for teams of two individuals at 9 a.m. There is a $5 cost to register and prizes will be awarded. Contact Wyatt Hosick 308-746-5401 or Dawn Beans 308-325-7778 to register or find out more information.

Wilson Public Library hosts a free Pet Parade at 10:30 a.m. Categories include large dog, small dog, cat, stuffed animal, other large animal and other small animal. Register at wilsonpubliclibrary.org. The Cozad Library Foundation has awards for the winners of each category.

Also starting at 10:30 a.m. is a cornhole tournament near the horseshoe pits, with singles first and doubles to follow. Darin and Jake Derr are sponsoring this mini event and you can register now via the Scoreholio App, check the Facebook page of the Cozad Cornhole Group, or plan to register in person at least 15 minutes prior to the start (cash only please). Depending on players, there will be a 90% cash payout for the top 3 places.

Consider helping the Cozad High School volleyball team with their co-ed sand volleyball tournament that day, which is a fundraiser for them. Register now at the Cozad Wellness Center or call Darrel at 308-784-5100 for more information.

Food trucks, including Mr. Taco Loco, Meridian Tap House, Sunny Sno, and the Coffee Tree, will be in the park starting at 11 a.m. The CHS cheerleaders will also be selling concessions over the lunch hour.

The Cozad 150th Celebration Committee sponsors a free day at the swimming pool from 1 tp 8:30 p.m. as well as water bounce houses on the soccer field from 1-5 p.m. AfterZone will also provide free, family-friendly activities in the park from 3-5 p.m.

DJ Bobby Devine will spin tunes throughout the afternoon starting at 2 p.m. KRVN’s Living the Dream Summer Promotion will be live from 5-7 p.m. near the Legion Ball Field, where the Cozad Legends take on a team from the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association starting at 6 p.m.

At about 10 p.m., a 45-minute fireworks show will begin near 24th and O streets with free parking at the Cozad Airport, Municipal Park and Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living.