Gothenburg Health’s family provider, Dr. Anna Dalrymple, has been selected for the Rural Physician Leadership Academy.

Limited to 20 physicians, the program includes interactive sessions facilitated monthly from August 2023 through May 2024 by the University of Nebraska College of Business Administration Executive Leadership faculty.

Dalrymple was recommended to the program by Mick Brant, chief executive officer, and Cassie Hilbers, chief ancillary officer.

“They were looking for rural physicians who aspire to take on levels of leadership and who have a strong influence in the future of rural health care,” Hilbers said. “Dr. Dalrymple is an excellent candidate and has shown exceptional leadership through the pandemic and looking toward the future.”

“I was interested in the RPLA because it is specifically geared for rural physicians. When you work in a rural setting, you are called upon to do other roles and be on various committees. I am open to any opportunity I can hone other skill sets,” Dalrymple said. “I am excited to do it and hope to learn a lot.”

The Heartland Health Alliance works in partnership with the UNL College of Business Administration to provide the 9-month program to educate rural physicians with leadership skills needed to face the unique challenges of practicing healthcare in rural settings.

“I believe the program will help me be more effective in my other roles as a rural provider that are not taught in medical school,” Dalrymple said. “I hope to be able to improve quality, programs, and hospital function.”

The program’s vision is to bring a diverse group of rural health care’s best and brightest minds together to learn and apply valuable leadership skills, according to Pam Nienaber, Rural Division-process improvement consultant.

Dalrymple is also serving on the board for the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians as the president-elect. “It’s great timing. The program will be helpful for me when I step into the role as president of NAFP next year,” she said.

RPLA consists of three components: live, experiential leadership-focused coursework, practical application of an innovation-focused group project, and individual leadership skills coaching. With a total of eight sessions on the UNL campus, the program will culminate with project presentations and a graduation ceremony.