Thirteen youth competed in the 2023 Dawson County 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the Fairgrounds in Lexington. There were three divisions (Clover Kid, junior, and senior) that were broken up by age. The contest consisted of hog, sheep and cattle classes and oral reasons on those classes.

Paige Walahoski of Overton won the senior division receiving a gold medal. Samual Winter of Cozad placed second receiving a silver medal. All the medals were provided by Monsanto. Senior division ribbon awards included: Purple — Paige Walahoski, Overton; and Samual Winter, Cozad.

Levi Martin of Lexington won the junior division receiving a purple ribbon and a gold medal. Owen Fairley of Brady placed second receiving a purple ribbon and a silver medal. Mollie Spradlin of Cozad placed third receiving a purple ribbon and a bronze medal. Bristol McConville, Lexington; also won a purple ribbon in the junior division. Blue ribbons were awarded to Hailey Jensen, Cozad; Cadey Wolf, Cozad; Gabby Caraway, Lexington; Megan Walahoski, Overton; and Grant Walahoski, Overton.

Parker Caraway, Lexington; and Riggs McConville, Lexington; received participation ribbons for competing in the Clover Kid division.

Tail Twisters 4-H Club won the junior team honors receiving a purple ribbon and their name on a plaque. There was no senior team.

Livestock for this event consisted of breeding gilts furnished by Pat Peterson of Gothenburg and market barrows from Paul and Shannon Peterson also of Gothenburg; sheep from the Walahoski family of Overton; and heifers from Todd Ibach of Sumner. The fairgrounds facilities were provided by the Dawson County Agricultural Society.

Dawson County Cattlemen Executive Director Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg organized the contest. Serving as contest officials were Paul Peterson of Gothenburg, Spencer Walahoski of Overton and Parker Walahoski of Overton.