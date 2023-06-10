LMCA-Las Mañanitas Community Advocates in coordination with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful will host a Northside North Platte Cleanup on June 28, according to a press release from the two organizations.

The event is held as part of the Great American Cleanup, the country’s largest community improvement program in more than 20,000 communities each spring.

This national program engages 2 million volunteers who take action in their communities to create positive change and lasting impact.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Lutheran Family Services Park at the corner of Rodeo Road and Jeffers Street.

Volunteers can stop in at any time during the event and help for as long as they would like. All supplies will be provided. Refreshments will be served at Dayspring Bank (formerly 1st State Bank) at the conclusion of the cleanup.

“We want to encourage our citizens to get involved in keeping our community a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live,” said Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. Adi Fernandez-Dobbins, LMCA Director added, “It is time to revitalize the Northside of North Platte. We want residents to have pride in their community and it begins with everyone coming together to make a difference.”

For more information, contact Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful at 308-534-8100.